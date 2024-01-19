Westbury at full strength for Greater Northern Cup one-day grand final

Westbury are bringing back a pair of match-winners for their Greater Northern Cup one-day grand final against Ulverstone at Ingamells Oval on Sunday.
Captain Daniel Murfet is back from his honeymoon while all-rounder Jono Chapman, who was their Twenty20 hero last weekend, returns.
They come in for spinner Ian Labrooy and batter Adam House who has been picked as 12th man.
Meanwhile, Ulverstone will be a strong side with Greater Northern Raiders regular Brayden Devries, who made 80 runs off 107 balls in the semi-final, playing.
The BlackCaps are chasing back-to-back premierships after beating Launceston last year.
Murfet was immensely proud of how his group won three matches across three days last weekend.
Batting depth and consistency have been the hallmarks of the Shamrocks' game this summer with last weekend's semi-final win against South Launceston a good example.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (38), Dean Thiesfield (47), Oliver Wood (28) and Joe Griffin (27) all got starts as Westbury scored 194.
Murfet said having an even spread of contributors had been a theme this season.
"It would be great for someone to hopefully this weekend stand up and go on with a start and make runs," he said.
"But at the same time we know if one person doesn't get going on with it, the next person is just as likely to get that 30 or 40-odd to keep things ticking over."
Westbury trounced Ulverstone when they met in round five.
The Shamrocks made 170 from 46.1 overs and restricted the BlackCaps to 99 from 34 overs at River Park.
Joel Lloyd made 50 that day, Wood claimed 3-27 and Liam Ryan 3-14 while Matthew Varner took 3-29 for Ulverstone.
Murfet didn't play in that clash due to Raiders commitments.
He's not surprised the BlackCaps have made the decider given their successful past decade.
The teams played a cracking one-dayer last season with Ulverstone scoring 8-287 and Westbury falling short on 8-244.
Captain Josh Walmsley (93) and Jacob Snare (60) top-scored for the BlackCaps in that one.
Murfet said bowling well would be key because Ulverstone, like the Shamrocks, bat deep.
Murfet said Westbury would be at full strength for probably the first time this season.
They also will be fresh given they have the Cricket North two-day bye.
The grand final starts at 10.30am on Sunday.
