The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Cherry nice: How a summer job grew into a thriving family business

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 22 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ni Hung from Aunita Cherries, Mount Direction. Picture by Craig George
Ni Hung from Aunita Cherries, Mount Direction. Picture by Craig George

Ni Hung came to Tasmania from Taiwan to study accounting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.