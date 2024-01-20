Courteous drivers in Launceston deserve to be praised, a wave and a nod goes a long way

I have lived in Launceston for nine months now, and one of the many things I like about it is its courteous drivers.
Some streets are very narrow, especially in South Launceston, where people park their cars.
On my first day driving in Launceston, I was on a narrow street when I saw a car approaching.
I decided to pull to the side and let them pass.
As soon as the car got next to mine, the driver gave me an enthusiastic wave and nod to say thank you.
I was impressed.
The next day, I was in a similar situation, and a driver pulled over and let me pass. I replied with a smile, a wave and a nod and got one back.
Wow. Courtesy.
On Launceston streets, it is alive and well.
Why make a big deal about it?
Because it is not a stretch to say discourteous driving poses a significant threat to public safety. The roads in any town, but especially ours, are filled with diverse types of vehicles: big trucks, smaller ones, cars, motorbikes and, more recently, scooters.
Being a courteous driver helps to reduce the risk of accidents, injuries, and even fatalities. If drivers employ simple actions such as using indicators, giving right of way, maintaining a reasonable speed, and letting cars pass on narrow streets, that actively contributes to a safer and more harmonious driving environment.
Small gestures of appreciation, like a wave and a nod, can have an immensely positive effect on others.
These small gestures can also help when out on the roads and highways. When someone kindly allows us to merge into traffic, extending a simple wave of acknowledgement can genuinely make their day.
It also promotes safe driving. Giving a nod of appreciation or a wave back also promotes more empathy amongst drivers.
Positive interactions towards other drivers improve our driving experience and help foster a more enjoyable commute for everyone on the road.
Being a courteous driver also shows goodwill as an individual. It showcases our ability to demonstrate respect and consideration towards others, even amidst modern-day traffic's hectic and stressful conditions.
By choosing courtesy over aggression or impatience, we set an example for others, possibly children sitting in the backseat, contributing to a positive driving culture.
In my experience, being a courteous driver offers numerous advantages, both for ourselves and for the well-being of society as a whole.
We are actively contributing to a more pleasant and enjoyable driving experience by prioritising safety, expressing gratitude, and embodying considerate behaviour.
It appears to me that many Launceston drivers strive to be responsible and courteous drivers.
I have embraced its positive impact on my driving experience in our city.
If we all take the time to be considerate on our streets and roads, we can create a culture of mutual respect and kindness between motorists; the result will be a safer and more harmonious environment for all.
