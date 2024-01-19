TISM: A boil about to be lanced all over Cataract Gorge

TISM are gearing up to play Launceston's Cataract Gorge ahead of this year's Mona Foma festival, and they have a lot to say.
The problem, however, is they have a lot to say.
Having only performed three times in the last decade the masked men are back for a free gig in the Gorge.
Frontman Humphrey B. Flaubert likened the upcoming show to the time they played at the Battle of the Somme.
"That was quite similar. There were heads coming off, which I imagine will be happening at the Gorge," Flaubert said.
"Gorge of course refers to the orgy of blood that we expect."
Bandmate Ron Hitler-Barassi chimed in and said he was concerned the post-modernist arty types wouldn't understand their vibe.
"If we come up with our hot sweaty three chord Aus rock, won't there be a whole lot of people looking like Frida Khalo and Picasso discussing postmodernism?" Barassi said.
"We're afraid it's going to be a disaster. I mean, Launceston it's well known for its artistic snobbery. We feel we're going to be caught out down there."
Somehow, this befuddled reporter was able to get somewhat of an expectation of TISM's rare performance on March 2.
Flaubert, who referred to the band as "a tiny boil on the buttock of music history," said that boil was about to be lanced all over Cataract Gorge.
"We'll have pill testing that's directed at our audience, so if anyone would like to bring along their cholesterol or arthritis medication, we'll get them tested for you and make sure you get what you paid for," said Barassi.
"The only thing we do insist on though is that every member that comes to our show has to be totally off their face if that's alright."
Perhaps the most controversial thing raised in The Examiner's interview with TISM was the suggestion of Burnie becoming the new capital of Tasmania.
"But you know, we don't want to buy into the Launie-Burnie-Hobart rivalry, ours is a broad church," Barassi said.
"We'll be travelling through Tasmania via the network of underground tunnel networks, which is famous after all."
You can catch TISM playing at the Cataract Gorge for Mona Foma on March 2.
