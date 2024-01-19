The Examiner
Fewer TasTAFE students training, finishing courses, new data reveals

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 19 2024 - 3:58pm
Businesses have been impacted by a shortfall in qualified workers and apprentices, but new figures show training levels have decreased since 2022 File picture
Businesses have been impacted by a shortfall in qualified workers and apprentices, but new figures show training levels have decreased since 2022 File picture

The number of Tasmanians in vocational training has fallen by 3000 students since June 2022, while there were nearly half as many commencing courses compared with the 2022 peak, according to new data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

