Gallery: big hits, wicket celebrations, all the emotions from TCL decider

No car on the fence was safe as Longford's Jackson Blair smacked eight sixes on his way to a match-winning 94 runs against Launceston Nepali on Thursday night at Perth.
The Tigers, who won back-to-back premierships, made 5-188 before keeping Nepali to 50 from 12.1 overs.
The decider received great support from the sidelines as it was Nepali's maiden T20 grand final.
The Examiner's Craig George took these shots.
