The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

Five questions about Bell Bay's $70 million hydrogen hub

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated January 20 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says a green hydrogen hub at Bell Bay is vital for the industry progressing in Tasmania. Pictures by Hamish Geale, file
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says a green hydrogen hub at Bell Bay is vital for the industry progressing in Tasmania. Pictures by Hamish Geale, file

Bell Bay will become the home of Tasmania's hydrogen industry after the state secured $70 million in federal funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.