Emotive action caused significant 'self-inflicted wounds', court hears

The Launceston Magistrates court heard that a 24-year-old Mowbray man used his car to chase and crash into thieves who had stolen his other vehicle.
Justin Robert Challis pleaded guilty to a count of reckless driving on April 17 2023.
Police prosecutor Dee Wadley said Challis worked at a hire car business in Western Junction from where his "pride and joy" Lexus was stolen by two men.
Challis, an apprentice mechanic, was advised by colleagues not to take any action, but instead, he hopped in his Subaru and chased the thieves.
Ms Wadley said Challis chased the Lexus 5-6 kilometres from Western Junction to the Midland Highway turnoff to Evandale.
She said he reached a speed of 120 km/h in an 80km/h zone and drove at speed over a railway crossing.
He rammed the Lexus, causing it to crash.
Challis initially chased the two thieves on foot but then returned to the crash scene.
Defence lawyer Stephen Karpeles said Challis feared that his Lexus would be burnt out and had indeed found a jerry can of fuel in the rear of the car.
"It was an illogical decision to make, but it was done in emotive circumstances," Mr Karpeles said.
"Both cars were written off, so the actions were counterproductive, and he suffered significant self-inflicted wounds.
He said that there was no actual danger to members of the public.
Challis was not charged with the indictable crime of dangerous driving (a Supreme Court matter).
"He had not intended to cause harm. His intention was to protect his property," he said.
The court was not told whether the thieves were charged.
The offence was out of character, and he had insignificant prior offences.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Challis had taken the law into his own hands when he was told not to.
"You drove at 120 km/h and drove over the railway line, causing damage to the car, and made contact with your other car, causing it to lose control," he said.
He said it was a mid-range example of reckless driving.
"I have regard to the vigilante nature of your actions, including deliberately causing another vehicle to lose control," he said.
The magistrate convicted Challis, fined him $2000 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
He said he did not want Challis to lose his job and allowed him to apply for a restricted licence.
