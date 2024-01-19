'An outstanding outcome': How government investment has trickled down to the Tamar

Land equivalent to thousands of football fields has been protected and after hundreds of kilometres of fencing have been installed on farming properties after an $11.5 million investment in river health.
150 landholders, including Westwood-based Sam Archer, have been given support to protect the waterways that feed the Kanamaluka/River Tamar through NRM North's Tamar Action Grants program.
Mr Archer said fencing the waterways off didn't just benefit those downstream.
"We've got about eight kilometres of river frontage, plus Pipers Lagoon, which has six kilometres of fencing," he said.
"That's helped a lot with the cattle. The dam used to be a fence line, and the cattle would walk in for a drink, and then they could walk through it if the dam got low.
"Now they get fresh water out of a trough all year round, which we've noticed has increased their health and stock growth rates."
184 projects were funded through the program, and as of December 31, 2023, 2667 hectares of dairy grazing land had been improved, and 2322 hectares of riparian land had been protected for regeneration.
A further 120 hectares of revegetation work has been contracted, and 548 kilometres of fencing have been built along waterways.
NRM North chief executive officer Jo Fearman said this represented about 83 per cent of the total work to be done, with the remainder to be completed by the end of the year.
Dr Fearman said although the individual projects were small, they added up.
"Throughout the catchment, there's a cumulative benefit," she said.
"So as we see those localised benefits in our waterways, we see a significant improvement in water quality all the way downstream to the Kanamaluka/Tamar River estuary."
More than 18,600 cattle, 7,500 dairy cows, and 222,000 sheep have now been kept away from waterways.
As a result, the volume of pathogens through the Launceston to Legana stretch of water had fallen by 7.3 per cent - nearly double the 4.7 per cent target.
Dr Fearman said the program served as a good model; however, expanding the program to cover other catchments would require detailed modelling.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said it was an "outstanding outcome" and showed what could be done when industry and government worked together.
"We, as a government, invested heavily in conjunction with landowners and with our agricultural industry to really tackle the problem and the challenge that we have with pathogen levels in our waterways," she said.
"When we started this project, we had a target of hoping that we would be able to see about 4.7 per cent of pathogens removed from the stretch of water from Launceston through to the Legana.
"What we've ended up with is that we are more on target now to see a reduction in about 7.3 per cent of pathogen levels, which is just an outstanding outcome."
