Why some Tasmanian families don't pay school levies and others do

Information from the state's Education Department shows the families of more than 23,000 public school students were exempt from paying school levies last year.
This number is likely to be even higher this year, according to the trend forecast by the department.
Low-income Tasmanian families are able to apply to be exempt from school levies through the Student Assistance Scheme.
Since the start of 2021, all families holding a current Centrelink health care card, a Centrelink low- income health care card or pensioner concession card have been eligible for levy waivers under the scheme.
A department spokesperson said there had been an increase of 2900 levy exemptions on average each year since this measure was introduced, representing an average increase of 13.6 per cent per year.
"The total number of government school students who received STAS assistance for the 2023 year was 23,599," they said.
If a family decides not to pay public school levies and are not eligible for STAS assistance, there are no repercussions.
The department was unable to provide a full number of students that had not had levies paid for them as required.
The spokesperson said this could not be done over a short time frame.
They said school levies were managed by individual schools that worked with families to assist them to pay fees and set up long-term payment plans.
"Levies are not referred to external debt collection agencies and students will not be prevented from regular learning activities under the curriculum if their levies have not been paid," the spokesperson said.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said for a family of three school-aged children, STAS could provide savings up to $1000 a year.
Labor has a policy for parents to elect to pay school levies on a quarterly basis, rather than request a payment plan.
Details of the Student Assistance Scheme can be found at www.decyp.tas.gov.au/learning/enrolment/student-assistance-scheme-stas-and-financial-help/
