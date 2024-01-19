The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Best in business: Finalists unveiled for Launceston awards

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated January 19 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Zanetto, Natasha Vavrek, Madi Biggelaar, Tommy Krauss and Jye Tyrrell (not pictured) have been shortlisted for young professional of the year. File pictures
Kyle Zanetto, Natasha Vavrek, Madi Biggelaar, Tommy Krauss and Jye Tyrrell (not pictured) have been shortlisted for young professional of the year. File pictures

About 50 Launceston businesses have been shortlisted for the city's 2024 business awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.