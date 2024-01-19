Best in business: Finalists unveiled for Launceston awards

About 50 Launceston businesses have been shortlisted for the city's 2024 business awards.
The annual Spirit Super Business Excellence Awards will recognise outstanding achievement in 17 different categories, including tourism and hospitality, retail and events.
Category winners are eligible for the night's biggest award, business of the year.
Will Cassidy, Launceston Chamber of Commerce's executive officer, said more than 100 entries had come in from 90-plus businesses.
"We're thrilled with the enthusiasm for the awards, and the calibre of entries received," Mr Cassidy said.
The 2023 business of the year award went to Enginuity Power Solutions, who were one of three businesses to take home multiple awards.
The Tom Green-directed enterprise has again been shortlisted for the environmental excellence award.
The Bubble Launceston has been shortlisted for eight separate awards, while 2023's multi-award winning Beta Park Bouldering is a finalist in five categories.
Madi Biggelaar, Tommy Kraus, Jye Tyrrell, Natasha Vavrek and Kyle Zanetto were shortlisted for young professional of the year, which in 2023 was won by Sam Hay.
Mr Cassidy said four categories - 'building exceptional communities', 'excellence in community service', 'exceptional workplaces' and 'excellence in customer service' - had received particularly high numbers of nominations.
"[This] really highlights that Northern Tasmanian businesses are looking to give back to the community, develop and retain their staff and offer the best customer service," he said.
Winners will be announced at Launceston's Hotel Grand Chancellor on March 16.
Tickets will go on sale soon.
