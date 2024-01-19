Weekly wrap: New Year's resolutions and great characters in Launceston

G'day readers,
How many of us are struggling with our New Year's resolutions already?
I want to lose weight, but yesterday I had some junk food. Who has actually ever followed through on a New Year's resolution? Or am I the only one who seems to break them before the end of the first week of a new year? Let me know.
We have some great characters here in Launceston. This week, Joe Colbrook told us about Elizabeth 'Wizz' Halley and Sam Stoffelen. It is an excellent read about their plans for Avenue Records.
Education is getting more expensive. The days of free education are long gone. Matt Maloney explains why some Tasmanian families don't pay school levies and others do.
Nick Clark reports on a man who was found guilty by a magistrate of stealing the day's takings from the Longford IGA but claimed he "wasn't a thief."
Hamish Geale explains how Northern Tasmania will play a central role in Australia's bid to become a "hydrogen superpower" after a massive investment from the Albanese federal Labor government.
And finally, I want to write about you. We need your help to highlight local champions and the good work they do every day. Fill out the form if you know anyone we should feature in The Examiner.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
