The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Swamped: the Tamar River's centuries-long battle with mud

By Marion Sargent
January 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamar River. Pictures file, supplied
The Tamar River. Pictures file, supplied

When William Collins sailed the Lady Nelson into Port Dalrymple in January 1804 the ship was twice grounded on the muddy bottom - first about a mile past Cimitiere Point (Rosevears) and second about half a mile above Upper (Tamar) Island.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.