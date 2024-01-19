Proposal for NTCA precinct redevelopment to require state, federal funding

After receiving the backing of various sporting codes, the Launceston Council will propose an upgrade for the NTCA sports complex to the state and federal governments.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With initial designs showing a new-look David Boon Stand, which will be mirrored to face NTCA no. 2, Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the development would require a three-tiered level of funding. However, the figure was still to be determined.
"We're just in the collaboration stage now," he said.
"We obviously have the imagery and the plans that have been put forward, but when it comes to final budgets and so forth, that will be further conversations as we will look for an advocate for investment from the state and from the feds.
"[If approved], we'd like it to come into fruition ASAP."
NTCA no. 1, which hosted Australia's maiden first-class game of cricket, is the home of Launceston Cricket Club, NTFA's Old Scotch and NTJFA's East Launceston, while NTCA no. 2 hosts South Launceston Cricket Club and soccer club Northern Rangers.
The chairman of Cricket Tasmania's board and person whom the stand is named in honour, David Boon, supported the proposal.
"The NTCA has needed a refurbishment for some time and looks largely the same as it did in my playing days," Boon said.
"These works are necessary and will be a positive for Tasmanian cricket, particularly the Northern region."
Rangers president Gavin Stone said the improvements would allow the clubs to have their own space instead of share them with their off-season partners.
"All of the clubs here we have to work really hard together, every year we take all of our stuff out of the NTCA, put it into a small shed and then unpack it again," he said.
"So it would be really nice to have a bit more space to grow and for people to feel like they've got a bit more of a home all year round."
While the initial plans are too improve on the facilities at the two ovals, the greater Racecourse Crescent precinct - which includes Tennis World Launceston and Elphin Sports Centre - are also included in the master plan.
The tennis centre's long-awaited clubhouse is planned to be restored and Elphin's number of courts set to be expanded under the proposal, however these would both be for "the future", according to Garwood.
"It's really important for us here in the local community to get our facilities up to scratch," he said.
"They've served the community so well, so it's a little bit encouraging to think that we're able to give them a facelift."
AFL Tasmania, Cricket Tasmania and Football Tasmania have each confirmed their support for the proposal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.