The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Proposal for NTCA precinct redevelopment to require state, federal funding

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 19 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives of clubs based at NTCA along with Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood. Picture by Craig George
Representatives of clubs based at NTCA along with Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood. Picture by Craig George

After receiving the backing of various sporting codes, the Launceston Council will propose an upgrade for the NTCA sports complex to the state and federal governments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.