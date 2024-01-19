Not alone: How a mothers' experience with grief inspired Albie House

When Amanda Cuthbertson sadly lost her son to suicide in 2010, she looked for someone to talk to about it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But the services she needed just weren't there.
It was this need that inspired Ms Cuthbertson to create Albie House after her son, Albert- a place for people who experienced similar losses to connect and talk through their grief together.
"I attended a suicide support group for a few months which I found invaluable," Ms Cuthbertson said.
"Sadly this group didn't continue due to funding issues.
"But realising the incredible assistance this offered me, I decided to set up a program to offer this to others impacted by a loss to suicide."
Ms Cuthbertson held fundraisers and seven years ago Albie House and Lifeline Tasmania formed a partnership.
"I volunteered for six years running the suicide bereavement groups in Hobart," she said.
Over the past 18 months the non-profit has expanded into the North and North-West, and were recently the beneficiaries of a mental health car rally fundraiser at Campbell Town.
Ms Cuthbertson said the bereavement groups helped people with their grief through offering support and connecting with others with similar experiences.
"I think the most important thing is that they feel that connection with someone else who understands; that's what's vital, so that they know they're not alone," she said.
The monthly Albie House sessions are run by people with lived experiences, as well as clinical psychologists to offer professional guidance when needed.
"We have clinical support for all of our groups, policies and procedures that have been developed over the years, and guidelines and rules so that everyone is kept in a really safe space," Ms Cuthbertson said.
An important lesson Ms Cuthbertson has learnt through Albie House is that grief an individual experience.
"Someone might say something inappropriate but I have learnt to accept that is not their intention to upset me, as they are just unaware of my life experience," she said.
"It's about the acceptance of others."
Albie House groups can be contacted through the Albie House website or Lifeline Tasmania.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.