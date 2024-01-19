Lambie brand recognition not enough to elect no-name candidates

In response to public opinion polls, political leaders will offer to media the cliche that the only poll that matters is the one on election day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
No doubt - it is the only one that can be 100 per cent accurate too.
Regular EMRS poll results, and others with credible prompting questions and sample sizes, provide a good pulse reading for political parties and leaders and offer a sense of soberness in times of political drama, real or contrived as it might be.
The most recent public opinion poll on Tasmanian politics, released by YouGov, showed more voters supported the Liberal over Labor, but combined, more voters supported the Greens and Jacqui Lambie Network than the major parties.
In fact, if a state election result accurately reflected the poll results, the JLN would win 20 per cent of the vote and hold seven seats in the House of Assembly.
You only have to look at federal elections and those in other states to see that this would be highly unlikely.
First of all, support for minor parties and independents in elections tend to dive on election days, despite any pre-election hype and generous poll results about them.
A recent anomaly, however, is the last federal election and the resurgence of the so-called teal independents, supported largely by disaffected Liberal voters.
Second is brand and name recognition.
The JLN's success in getting a second seat in the Senate has a lot to do with the Senate ballot paper's presentation.
People vote for the party above the line or get their kicks numbering candidates below the line.
The JLN received 24,418 above-the-line votes in 2022, but key candidate Tammy Tyrrell received just over 5000 individual votes.
That's a commendable effort for a first-time candidate, no doubt, but she was greatly assisted by the pulling power of her boss.
It was the Lambie name recognition that would have assisted Ms Tyrrell far more than her own.
When voters go to the ballot for the next state election, it will be the candidates name upfront and in bold on the ballot sheet, not the party.
It's early days of course, but most would struggle to even name an announced JLN candidate at this stage.
And those that have been announced simply have no profile at all which is essential when battling incumbents at the very least.
That's not to say that one of the party's candidates will not win a seat at all, whoever they might be.
The JLN ran candidates in three electorates in the 2018 election as a bit of a test drive and won 4.59 per cent of the Bass vote, 5.9 per cent of the Braddon vote and 5.4 per cent of the Lyons vote.
With a reduced quota needed for an election this time around in the expanded 35-seat lower house, this would roughly translate to perhaps two or three candidates getting over the line.
The JLN is yet to reveal its full suite of candidates with Bass and Braddon players likely to be announced over the next few weeks.
To get anywhere near closer to what the YouGov poll has predicted, there needs to be recognisable names in the mix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.