When corporate profit is more important than employees and consumers

I NOTE the admirable letter from Lucy Colebrook-Taylor (The Examiner, 22 December) but it was misleading in one respect. Dogs' Home dogs are not "put to sleep" owing just to a lack of homes. Euthanasia certainly occurs but, in my understanding, only for one or more of four reasons. These are: irremediable aggression to other dogs or to humans, medical issues or psychological distress. I say irremediable because the Dogs' Home puts in considerable effort to help the dog before deciding that the situation is not able to be resolved within its resources. Some of these issues can certainly develop from the stress of a long stay in the shelter, however.