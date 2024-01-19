The Examiner
When corporate profit is more important than employees and consumers

January 20 2024 - 8:00am
FINALLY an Australian Politician genuinely sticking up for employees and consumers. An International Corporate Company was told by Tony Burke, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, that he will not intervene in the dispute between employer and employee. Well done Tony, obviously what the public are told is far from accurate, and all employees should expect fair negotiations. Again, it appears corporate profit is more important than employees and consumers.

