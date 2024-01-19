When corporate profit is more important than employees and consumers

FINALLY an Australian Politician genuinely sticking up for employees and consumers. An International Corporate Company was told by Tony Burke, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, that he will not intervene in the dispute between employer and employee. Well done Tony, obviously what the public are told is far from accurate, and all employees should expect fair negotiations. Again, it appears corporate profit is more important than employees and consumers.
Michael Radin, Prospect Vale
I NOTE the admirable letter from Lucy Colebrook-Taylor (The Examiner, 22 December) but it was misleading in one respect. Dogs' Home dogs are not "put to sleep" owing just to a lack of homes. Euthanasia certainly occurs but, in my understanding, only for one or more of four reasons. These are: irremediable aggression to other dogs or to humans, medical issues or psychological distress. I say irremediable because the Dogs' Home puts in considerable effort to help the dog before deciding that the situation is not able to be resolved within its resources. Some of these issues can certainly develop from the stress of a long stay in the shelter, however.
Otherwise, a dog can stay indefinitely although that's hardly an ideal life for him/her. The most notable example of this in my recollection is an initially unruly young large Bull Arab dog who was in the Hobart home for a year. Intensive behavioural intervention settled him down and successful adoption finally eventuated.
All of this costs money of course and if it's possible for you, please consider donating (the web site has guidance on this).
Peter Davson-Galle, Rosevale
MAYOR Garwood should not waste his time playing computer games (The Examiner, January 6) he and his council should channel their time and energy into Launceston's chaotic road system by establishing an Eastern bypass first suggested in the 80s and constructing a bridge across Tamar at the Grammar boatshed keeping traffic out of the CBD.
Leigh Blazely, Notely Hills
IN RESPOSONSE to: 'Greens take aim at Danish flag replacing Aboriginal flag at state parliament' (The Examiner, January 16):
There are hundreds of Aboriginal tribes and groupings, each with their culture, practices, beliefs traditions etc. and presumably the 'Aboriginal Flag' represents them all. Yet whilst the Australian National Flag embraces all Australians and all States, each State has its own flag. Should there be more 'Aboriginal nations' flags available and flown to mark these distinctions when linked events occur?
Trevor Cowell, Launceston
IN RESPOSONSE to: 'Greens take aim at Danish flag replacing Aboriginal flag at state parliament' (The Examiner, January 16):
It was for a single day! Come on Greens, stop wasting parliament time and taxpayers money - seriously I'm sure there must be more pressing issues than this!
Mark Dell, Launceston
IN RESPOSONSE to: 'Offending Tasmanian abattoirs 'must face consequences'' (The Examiner, January 16):
There needs to be a line in the sand moment, but and there is a big but in this, there seems to no accountability to the protesters who broke into the premises. This is an illegal entry to not only a private property but also to a workplace which is then under workplace safety legislation. Why is nothing be said about those responsible for this side of the argument?
Dale Schmidtke, Launceston
E-SCOOTERS in Launceston are dumped everywhere. On footpaths and in gutters is normal, but on footpaths they are a potential hazard. Large mobility scooters can cost over $5000 and weigh over 150 kg without the passenger. Disabled people using large mobility scooters may have their scooter damaged, or be tipped over, if they collide with a dumped scooter laying on the ground.
The payment of details of the last user are recorded so the council can fine users that don't return e-scooters to a designated bay. Returning e-scooters makes them easier to access for the next user. A fine as the likely outcome for dumping of e-scooters may be a deterrent.
Launceston City Council (LCC) fines people for numerous, less obstructive misdemeanours, so fining e-scooter riders by directly charging the fine to the card they used is a simple solution. If that's legal. Or put a stop on a card when the rider has not been responsible and left the e-scooter in an inappropriate manner.
The public can report every dumped e-scooter and supermarket trolley on the Snap Send Solve app. This records the location for LCC to collect them.
There are solutions to the dumping of e-scooters but the council have not acted.
Coreena Venn, Mowbray
