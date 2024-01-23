OLs premiership hero moving back to Melbourne to play VFLW season with Roos

Fresh from winning the best-on-ground medal in Old Launcestonians' NTFAW premiership breakthrough, Jen Guy is this weekend relocating to the mainland to play a full VFLW season with North Melbourne.
Motivated by wanting to play at the highest level she can, Guy is determined to put a consistent VFLW season together following three interrupted campaigns.
While living in Melbourne previously, the 27-year-old played in a COVID-interrupted VFLW season with Collingwood in 2021.
She then did her anterior cruciate ligament while playing with North Melbourne in early 2022 before playing a mix of NTFAW and VFLW last year.
Guy said she ended up played four matches with North Melbourne in 2023 after recovering from a shoulder injury.
The midfielder, who featured in the best players in three of those games, still habours ambitions to play in the AFLW.
"I'm just keen to give it a crack, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel over and play last season but it was also quite tough to manage as well, training away from the team," she said.
"You don't really get the full experience and access to the facilities and all of that."
The midfielder said while she planned to solely play for North this year she was still keen to represent Tassie if possible.
She was among Tasmania's best players against Queensland last year.
"It was a bit hard to juggle at times jumping in and out of different teams so I'm looking forward to having a bit of consistency and having just the one game plan to follow this year," she said.
Guy was able to laugh when reflecting on her three interrupted VFLW campaigns.
"Hopefully, I can put in a decent pre-season and get through a season," she said.
Guy, who grew up in Launceston, was a Northern Hawks netballer before making the switch to footy in 2019, a game she long wanted to play.
She has won premierships with OLs and Launceston Blues (2020) and featured in OLs' best 10 times last year from her 11 appearances.
The allied health assistant said she also planned to study a masters of exercise physiology.
Another Tasmanian eager to test themselves at a higher level is Ulverstone's Candice Belbin.
The 19-year-old, a two-time NWFL Women's premiership player and former Tasmania Devils captain, is joining Norwood in the SANFLW.
