'Substituting one bad process for another': Proposed parks planning laws a dud

A prominent conservationist says proposed changes to planning laws concerning national parks and other reserved land will strip powers from the community.
Under legislation, projects in national parks and other areas managed by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) currently go through a Reserve Activity Assessment (RAA) process.
This is similar to an environmental impact assessment, and covers projects ranging from minor roadworks and repairs to large-scale infrastructure projects put forward by PWS or private parties.
The draft amendments would have any projects deemed high-impact considered by an independent panel appointed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
The government said this would make it easier to amend reserve management plans to allow developments to proceed, rather than requiring a wholesale review.
North East Bioregional Network president Todd Dudley said although the RAA process had its flaws, he failed to see how an independent panel would be any better.
He said it appeared the government was seeking to limit the power community had in objecting to planning decisions.
"It's substituting one pretty bad approval process for another one," Mr Dudley said.
"The problem is that ultimately panels can make their own decision and then people won't really have an option to appeal against it."
Under the proposed laws, any panel decisions could be appealed, however this would be an administrative appeal and not through the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Mr Dudley said it was unclear what sort of projects would be referred to the new independent panels, and said a better solution would be to make the RAA a discretionary planning matter.
This would give local councils and the public the opportunity to comment and, if necessary, object to the proposal.
Mr Dudley said that alone would not solve the underlying issue - increasing interest in developing reserve land.
"The main issue is that they've got a lot of people who want to do developments in protected areas," Mr Dudley said.
"They want to create a process that makes it get what they want.
"It's symptomatic of the fact that tourism has far too much influence over how parks operate.
"Their main priority is supposed to be managing the areas for biodiversity, but tourism seems to be a much higher priority."
Consultation on the amendments to the Parks and Wildlife Act 2002 runs until March 8.
