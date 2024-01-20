Many Australians are struggling - should we keep taking refugees?

IT is a useful exercise for every Australian to work out their attitude towards immigration and humanitarian cases.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It will become an issue, given the cost-of-living crisis at home versus the displacement of civilians in a world of border disputes, civil wars and bald-faced useless wars in places like Ukraine and Palestine.
In my case I'm soft on any humanitarian crises.
After the Chinese Communist Party's Tiananmen Square massacre of thousands of students in 1989, where they were butchered by their own government, I would have said yes to all of China's civilian population being allowed to emigrate here.
Prime Minister Bob Hawke allowed 27,000 Chinese students currently here, to stay indefinitely.
Similarly with the Chinese Communist Party crackdown on mass demonstrations in Hong Kong.
I was happy to see boat people arrivals after escaping the North Vietnam Communist Party takeover of South Vietnam in 1975.
We resettled about 220,000 from Vietnam.
The same goes for Ukrainian asylum seekers and the Rohingya people, who are feeling the brutal and illegitimate regime in Myanmar.
Bob Hawke bawled openly when he detailed how CCP army thugs in Tiananmen Square reversed their tanks backwards and forwards over the bodies of students.
So did I.
Communism has no legitimacy or humanity.
It is a miserable, failed system of tin pot dictatorships, propped up by oppression.
So it is easy to hate these brutal regimes and want to wrap up their victims in a cocoon of kindness as we bring them here.
But once you get by the obvious cases that tug at the heart strings, who else do we let in?
Over the past 76 years we have accepted about 960,000 humanitarian cases, which is not many in an historical context.
Since year 2000 about three million migrants have settled in Australia.
That's a big number and most are allowed in for their skills qualifications.
You know it is not insignificant when you see Members of Parliament bearing in mind the ethnic composition of their electorate when they hoist their flag on any particular but sensitive issue.
Notice the unease of the Albanese Government over the Middle East crisis, given the high Arab mix within crucial NSW electorates.
We are a nation of migrants.
Half the population were born overseas or have relatives from overseas.
Only the Aboriginal community could argue that they were indeed here from the beginning.
So, from here it gets tricky.
The 2021 Census determined that there are more than 120,000 people in Australia living on the streets on any given night, including more than 2000 in Tasmania.
The welfare bill keeps getting higher.
As I have said earlier, our own state government is spending almost $1 billion on tax concessions for Tasmanians facing hard times.
Nationally the waiting list is almost 70,000.
So, you have a clash of crises.
On the one hand there's a catastrophic emergency among displaced people worldwide, fleeing wars, brutal regimes, famine and poverty.
On the other hand you have an emerging crisis at home with homelessness, poverty and a cost of living crisis, even among the middle class.
Are we able to accommodate both, or does one side become the priority and the other side a not-so-high priority?
Already the Federal Government has sought to put a clamp on overseas student numbers.
Yep, you can already pick the priority sector.
You can easily see governments overseas grappling with immigration and humanitarian policies.
The Biden administration has mismanaged the Mexican border crisis, which has now become a bottleneck for millions of South Americans trying to get to the US.
Europe is engulfed in an asylum seeker crisis as people from African nations try to reach the UK via France, Spain and Italy.
The war in the Middle East will engulf Europe with a wild humanitarian disaster if the conflict widens.
So, how is your racism metre going?
Ticking along like a geiger counter, or are you at peace with your proverbial neighbours?
It is not an easy issue to ponder.
Is it racist to want the immigration and humanitarian intake to be stabilised before we inundate the place, in the face of a cost-of-living crisis and before we have the infrastructure to cope.
To me that seems to be the most sensible outcome.
It's not much use being a welcoming host if we don't know where to put them.
Like most people I get angry when immigrants or refugees import their sectarian violence or gang warfare after they arrive.
Should refugees be deported if they commit serious crime within a given time frame?
I think so.
Should veteran citizens be given priority in housing allocations over new migrants and refugees?
Refugees are eligible for most governments benefits available to the existing population.
Is this fair?
Governments in Australia spend more than $220 billion a year on welfare services.
So, how's that racism metre ticking along.
Off the scale already?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.