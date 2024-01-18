New Tamar-themed artwork installed as pipeline project gets noisy

New Tamar-themed artwork has been installed in Paterson Street as TasWater continues Launceston's sewer pipeline upgrades.
A row of shipping containers - stacked two high - has been installed as a sound barrier while a pneumatic hammer works to drive a steel casing 40 metres beneath the Tamar River bed.
The process is expected to continue until May, but the worst of the noise will be over in about a week's time.
Artwork from Launceston artist Ben Miller has been hung on the street-facing side of the shipping containers.
The pieces depict recognisable scenes from along the Tamar River including Silo Hotel, Tamar Wetlands, Low Head lighthouse and the Batman Bridge.
''The inspiration behind the mural was largely from key landmarks and experiences on and around the Tamar River,'' Miller said.
''An initial brainstorm, followed by collaboration led to the shortlist of images."
TasWater is about 30 per cent of the way through a joint project that will nearly halve the amount of stormwater and sewage that overflows into the Tamar River.
The new three-kilometre section of pipeline between Margaret Street and Invermay's Ti Tree Bend treatment plant, which is set to be in place by 2025, is the latest step in the project.
The pipeline is nearly one metre in diameter and will help reduce pathogen levels in the Tamar by about 30 per cent.
TasWater's Andrew Truscott said the pipeline's installation presented considerable engineering challenges.
"Getting a pipeline three kilometres out to Ti Tree ... [it] was very challenging to find the right route," he said.
"The one we decided upon has significant challenges with having to go a great depth under the river to find the right ground conditions."
The Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan is funded by state and federal governments, City of Launceston council and TasWater.
