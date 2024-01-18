The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Tasmanian firefighters critically underfunded despite promised $10 million

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 18 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Labor Police, Fire, and Emergency Management spokesperson Michelle OByrne and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Brigade acting 3rd Keith McDonald. Picture by Craig George
Labor Police, Fire, and Emergency Management spokesperson Michelle OByrne and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Brigade acting 3rd Keith McDonald. Picture by Craig George

Volunteer firefighters across the state do not have adequate access to basic amenities such as showers or toilets, despite the state government promising $10 million to boost capital investment at volunteer fire stations in May last year.

Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

