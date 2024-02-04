In need of an intervention: How police and others team up to tackle youth crime

It's often said that it takes a village to raise a child.
For those on the forefront of dealing with youth crime this rings especially true as dedicated Tasmania Police Youth Crime Intervention Units and partner agencies work to combat rising rates of youth crime.
Kayleigh* did not have a bad life.
However, several bad things happened to her which put her on the wrong path.
"As soon as high school hit I started getting bullied a lot, and it got to be worse over time," Kayleigh said.
"When I got to grade eight, I had a couple of friends. They weren't friends at all. I thought they were but they were just bad influences.
"There was a day where one of them asked me 'do you wanna go smoke in the toilets at school?'."
Things worsened from there.
Kayleigh disengaged fully from school, left home and began an escalating trend of drug use, first with those so-called friends but then with other, older people.
It was no life for a young teenager.
"We were living in a tent for quite a while because we didn't have money," Kayleigh said.
"That's why we were stealing. We stole cars so we could get places and money to support our drug habit."
After several months and multiple encounters with police, Kayleigh had enough and returned to the family home.
"The people I was hanging out with and living with just made me feel really uncomfortable," she said.
"I got to a point where I just couldn't do it anymore. They were always talking about me behind my back saying really nasty things, even though they were being nice to my face."
Kayleigh today is a different person.
After returning home, she re-enrolled in school, managed to get clean of illicit substances, found work and even managed to start building some savings.
This change did not come about overnight.
While Kayleigh was living out of home, her mother Sharon* remained in contact and tried her best to bring her daughter home.
It wasn't easy.
"I tried to get any service involved and I was hitting a lot of dead ends in regards to things," she said.
Kayleigh had been on Tasmania Police's radar for some time, and they eventually referred Sharon and Kayleigh to Multisystemic Therapy (MST) - an intensive program aimed at diverting at-risk youth away from repeat offending.
The program was launched in the North with one practitioner in 2022, with more staff joining in August 2023.
MST program supervisor Kayla Kerrison said this focused on creating a healthy environment in "ecologocial layers" around the at-risk youth - their family, peers, school, neighbourhood and the broader community.
"We find that if they've actually got a lot of good things in place in each of those ecological layers, then their chance of having a pro-social lifestyle - returning to school and engaging with good friends increases significantly," Mrs Kerrison said.
The program was launched after a review of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service by Professor Brett McDermott in 2020.
It focuses on all aspects that lead to a child being at-risk, including homelessness, family violence, disengagement from school and substance abuse.
The program's success is backed up by numerous academic studies, and attributed to its intensity.
Therapists ingrain themselves in a young person's life - spending multiple days per week with families and remaining on call 24/7 to tailor the intervention to that person's needs.
Mrs Kerrison said the program was also beneficial for parents, many of whom wanted the best for their children but sometimes needed the extra guidance.
"If MST come in and support and empower the parents to have those roles, again - increased rules, responsibilities, rewards, consequences, safety and planning," she said
"It actually gives them more empowerment to start supporting that child to make good choices."
Sharon said she was grateful the police were willing to pursue MST with her daughter, rather than an outright punitive process through the courts.
"As a parent, you're always second guessing your choices and you blame yourself for your child behaving the way they do," she said.
"At the end of the day, I know that I have done everything I possibly could to help Kayleigh and having the MST support has been a godsend.
"It's been really beneficial for our family, and I would recommend it to anyone who is struggling and needs extra support."
Tasmania Police has noted an increase in youth crime over recent months, which runs counter to a decade of falling youth crime rates.
Based out of Launceston, district support services officer Dale Cook said rather than being soft on crime, early intervention programs that keep young people out of jail were a far better avenue for crime prevention.
He said it was not about making excuses, but finding the reasons why children started along the path that led to offending.
"We review all youth crime activity with regards to whether it proceeds to court or whether there's an opportunity to divert away from court into a restorative process," Sergeant Cook said.
"With that, we try to adopt - with first and low-level offending - a 'what went wrong?' approach. What needs aren't being met? What's happening in the life of that child?
"I have a very, very firm belief with early offending, that if you want to stop the recidivism or the chance of there being reoffending, you need to try to identify what needs to be fixed or what needs to be addressed in the background."
He said that did not ring true in all cases and jail time was still an option of last resort, however all children deserved the chance to be supported and get on the right path.
Acting Sergeant Skye Thompson said she had sympathy for all those who came into contact with the program, and it was important police and other agencies broke the cycle of youth crime.
"My whole career I've never met a parent who wants a life of crime for their child," she said.
"They all want a pathway out of it.
"It is interesting when dealing with offending in families. We often deal with second and third generation families that we've known through young offending."
Acting Sergeant Thompson said she understood why intervention programs may not be a popular choice, but they were a valuable tool in achieving lasting change - and preventing crime.
"Sometimes we are trying to divert and we're up against opinion that perhaps sometimes isn't informed, and community expectations," she said
"People genuinely sometimes do not understand the value that can be gained from a restorative process, rather than a punitive one.
"You have the people that say they need to be locked up, when of course we can achieve a lot more early on through a restorative process.
"It's really powerful sometimes for the victims of that to be involved in it as well."
Sergeant Cook said after more than 30 years in policing, he had rethought his own beliefs about youth offending through his involvement with the Youth Crime Intervention Unit, and also found police could not do it alone.
"I guess I had a certain degree of negativity myself towards towards youth offending and other issues," he said.
"What I've learned is that there's a lot of good people working in the space that can aid crime prevention into the future if we do early intervention work, but they've all been working in isolation.
"The big focus I've had in the six years I've been here is trying to bring all those people together, whether it's Kayla with MST, Youth Justice, the Department of Education, bringing all those people together and talking.
"The more we can talk and communicate and get an accurate picture of what's happening in the life of a child, the better support plans can be developed."
*Names changed to protect anonymity
