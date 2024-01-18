The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carrick man stole money from IGA but says, 'I'm not a thief'

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh David Newton leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday
Leigh David Newton leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday

A magistrate found a Carrick man who stole a calico bag containing the day's takings from the Longford IGA provided the court with an explanation which was implausible.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.