Carrick man stole money from IGA but says, 'I'm not a thief'

A magistrate found a Carrick man who stole a calico bag containing the day's takings from the Longford IGA provided the court with an explanation which was implausible.
Leigh David Newton, 49, of Carrick pleaded not guilty to a count of stealing $3813.55 on September 20, 2022.
Magistrate Evan Hughes handed down his decision after a hearing in November.
The court heard from the assistant manager of the Hill Street Grocers store at Longford who gave evidence that she was counting the day's takings which were in a calico bag when she sat them between registers one and two.
The court heard that she had walked to the change drawer and was sorting out the change about 6.45 pm.
When she looked for the calico bag containing cash she said it was missing.
She said to somebody: "I think the last customer has taken the bag of money."
The assistant manager said she rang the store manager and asked her to look at CCTV footage saying that she thought the customer had taken the takings.
She said she called police and closed the store.
Mr Hughes said that the CCTV footage from the store clearly showed the defendant placing the cash into a box into which he was placing groceries he bought.
After police were called police quickly identified the defendant.
The court heard that detective senior-constable Ashley Reinkowsky and several police officers went to Mr Newton's home in Carrick at about 10.15pm.
Newton produced the calico bag saying that he had mistakenly placed it a box of groceries he had purchased from the IGA.
Body worn camera footage from the officers at the home was shown to the court.
"Was it a bit of a shock to find the bag in the box?," detective Reinkowsky asked Mr Newton.
"Indeed," he replied.
Mr Hughes said that Newton gave evidence saying that he stopped at the IGA to get milk, ham and necessities after travelling back from Hobart. He said he was tired.
The court heard that Newton did not unpack the box for several hours leaving it sitting on a kitchen bench.
He said some time later he found the calico bag sitting under the ham.
"I was stunned and shortly after the police arrived," he told the hearing.
All the cash was recovered.
Mr Hughes said he was satisfied that it was Newton who took the bag after examining the CCTV footage.
"It was the defendant's case that he did not take the bag dishonestly but that he had taken it accidentally," Mr Hughes said.
He said that he needed to be satisfied of the mental element-that the defendant intentionally took the takings.
"I reject that he placed the bag in his groceries accidentally," he said.
He said the size contents and features of the bag were distinctly different to the items purchased.
"The defendant created a situation which was implausible and not capable of acceptance and reject the explanation," he said.
"I find the defendant's explanation to be a relevant lie told out out of a consciousness of guilt.
"I find the defendant took the bag intentionally and find the complaint proved."
When asked if he had anything to say Newton told the court he had a range of health problems and was financially supported by his wife.
He told Mr Hughes that he had an extensive criminal history, chiefly driving matters, but nothing of dishonesty.
"I'm not a thief, I've never been charged with dishonesty," he said.
"This is ridiculous the white bag..." he said before Mr Hughes intervened.
"I've found the complaint proved," Mr Hughes said.
He said the crime was opportunistic undertaken when he placing other items in the box.
Mr Hughes said good police work resulted in all the cash being recovered.
He convicted Newton of stealing and fined him $450.
