Minimum energy standards needed in social housing, union says

A joint government plan to spend $16.6 million to improve energy efficiency in Tasmanian public housing will only apply to one in 10 properties, the Tenants Union of Tasmania says.
Under the new program, there will be upgrades to heat pump hot water systems, insulation, draught proofing, LED lights, and window glazing to 1600 social housing properties in the state.
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen while in Tasmania said this would help low-income households with the costs of their energy bills.
Tenants Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said there needed to be a commitment to improve energy efficiency in all public housing in Tasmania.
He said minimum energy efficiency standards needed to be enshrined by law.
"In Victoria, all rental properties are required to have energy efficient appliances installed for the supply of water, electricity and gas, and in the Australian Capital Territory, all rental properties are required to be installed with ceiling insulation," Mr Bartl said.
Twenty-per-cent of renters in Tasmania are in public housing properties, according to 2021 Census data.
Energy bills have increased by 22.5 per cent in Tasmania over the past two years.
