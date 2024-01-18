No plea from man on Fingal Valley and Avoca driving charges

A 32-year-old man did not plead or apply for bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court in relation to a series of charges allegedly committed across northern Tasmania over the past week.
MacGuyver Bruce Byers had his matters adjourned until February 8, 2024.
Police allege he stole a motor vehicle from Ravenswood on January 3.
He is also charged with evading police at Westbury on January 13 while driving the allegedly stolen motor vehicle.
He is alleged to have stolen petrol in Bathurst street and at Epping Forest.
Police allege he drove recklessly on the Esk Highway at Fingal and Avoca and on St Mary's Pass where he drove at an excessive speed of 130km in a 100kmh zone.
Police allege he drove after a tyre was destroyed by tyre spikes laid by police and drove at 100kmh in a 60kmh zone.
He is alleged to have crossed to the incorrect side of the road and overtook when unsafe to do so and also on a blind corner where there were double continuous white lines.
When intercepted he resisted arrest and recorded a blood alcohol reading exceeding 0.05 with a reading of 0.052.
Magistrate Evan Hughes remanded Mr Byers in custody to reappear.
