Expect quality contests with Cricket North teams to field strong sides

Cricket North sides will be bolstered by the availability of Greater Northern Raiders players this Saturday as the Raiders don't play until Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Launceston will welcome back Alistair Taylor, Charlie Eastoe and Dravid Rao for their clash against Mowbray while the Eagles look set to bring back Ishang Shah and Lachie Clark.
Both sides are looking for their first two-day win of the summer after falling in the opening round.
Lions captain Cam Lynch felt his group played well in patches in the last weekend's loss to Westbury but didn't make enough runs.
"We had some starts and there were three or four us that got in the 20s and 30s and spent time at the crease but we know in two-day cricket we need to bat for longer."
He highlighted Jonah Cooper's (3-36) effort with the ball last weekend, praising his determination and consistency.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said the narrow loss to Riverside was a game the Eagles let slip with their fielding.
He lauded off-spinner Jarrod Freeman (6-60) who locked-in at one end and gave them every chance of victory.
Scott said it was unlikely Freeman would suit up again for the Eagles this season given his Lindisfarne and Tassie Tigers shield cricket commitments.
The Mowbray skipper is anticipating another close encounter with the aim to make 250-plus runs.
They will be without speedster James Storay who is away this weekend.
Riverside will be chasing two on the trot when they meet South Launceston at Windsor Park.
Coach Patty Mackrell said the Blues showed a lot of character in their triumph against Mowbray.
All-rounder Sol Scott was a standout with 6-44 from 18 overs.
"Two years ago he barely bowled a ball in A-grade," Mackrell said.
"In the last year and a bit, he's really learnt his game and developed a lot of skills we're now starting to see flourish. It's really good to see, he's a hard worker."
Mackrell said Scott bowled one of the best spells he'd seen at Riverside for a long time.
He praised his consistency and ability to attack the stumps while also getting the ball to bounce and carry.
Jeremy Jackson's South Launceston are looking forward to their first two-dayer of the summer.
The skipper said the Knights had batters well-suited to the long format while the bowlers were eager to get their hands on the red ball which "generally does a little bit more for a bit longer".
The Knights have quickly switched their focus after narrowly falling to Westbury in last Sunday's one-day semi-final at Ingamells Oval.
Jackson said it was disappointing to lose what was a great game.
He said the bowling unit fought back really well after the Shamrocks put on an 82-run stand for the first wicket.
From then on, he felt the Knights played better cricket for longer periods but they ultimately lost the crunch moments.
He was nonetheless proud of his group for making it that far in the tournament.
Young gun Ollie Knowles is unavailable this weekend with school cricket.
Westbury have the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.