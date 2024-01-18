Promising Longford bowler takes home junior state championship

A junior state championship has been added to a burgeoning list of achievements for promising Longford bowler Ollie Morrison.
The 15-year-old partnered with Port Sorell's Logan Marshall at Kings Meadows' indoor centre as they defeated the North-West pairing of Burnie's Jonty Hayes and Ulverstone's Lachie Thurley 19-18 in the boys' pairs grand final.
The match was as close as the score suggested too, with the lead constantly changing before the scores were made level at 18 heading into the final end.
Holding a shot from early on, their opponents were unable to take it back and the North and Coastal duo were declared winners.
The state title adds to a gold and a bronze medal for Tasmania at nationals, a state pennant with Longford and a win at the Pine Rivers Junior Classic in Queensland.
Morrison said it had been great reward for effort.
"It's been awesome. I've been putting in heaps of work and finally getting something out of it means a lot," he said.
Morrison admitted the final was a difficult one to play, with his opponents also part of the fours team which won gold for Tasmania last year.
"It's definitely a lot harder to play against your best mates because I play with them so much. It's hard being enemies for that one game."
Elsewhere, Trevallyn's Chloe Collins battled it out with Port Sorell's Amity Bickley in the girls' singles grand final.
As the state's two best young female bowlers, the match was high-class, but ultimately it was Bickley who produced the best bowls, winning 21-10.
Collins said it was fun match to play against a good mate.
"She was just better on the day," Collins said.
"Amity shows me what I need to work on and when you play with [a friend], you grow the connection with them and then when you play against them, it's more about having fun and obviously you want to win, but you're proud of the people who win rather than regretting the loss."
Collins said her overall performance in the competition was encouraging ahead of her final year in under-18 competitions.
It was also heartbreak in the boys' singles grand final for Invermay's Trey Daines, who fell short 21-15 against Thurley.
After trailing 13-5 early in the match, Daines made a spirited comeback to win four ends in a row and be just one shot back.
It wasn't to be though, with Thurley's consistent draw bowling allowing him to stay in the lead before taking out the win.
