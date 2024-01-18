Lethal drug doses administered to elderly couple, inquest hears

An inquest into the sudden death of an elderly Tasmanian couple has heard that the potent morphine, midazolam and clonazepam drugs given to them by their son were administered "inappropriately" and without the usual meticulous record-keeping.
Palliative care expert Professor Carol Douglas said the very high doses given by David and Nelda Edwards' son, Dr Stephen Edwards, almost certainly contributed to the rapid deterioration in their health.
Police became suspicious after the two seriously ill patients died within two days of each other in March 2016.
They later charged Dr Edwards with the murder of his mother, but the case was dropped in 2020 after he became seriously ill with cancer.
On Thursday, Professor Douglas told the coronial inquest into the deaths that she had never seen such high doses of the drugs used in her 25 years in palliative care.
"I think there is a misunderstanding here about how potent these drugs are," she said.
"Palliative care is not intended to precipitate death; it is to improve quality of life.
"When I read how these drugs were delivered, I couldn't say that this was the case for this gentleman."
She said the medications given were clearly intended to sedate Mr Edwards and that there was a very high risk at the dosage level of inducing respiratory depression and death.
She told the court that in the case of Mr Edwards, the autopsy had shown no sign of the muscle atrophy usually seen in late-stage cancer patients.
She said other than a complaint of an aching hip, which could have been treated with a regular painkiller like Panadol, there was no clinical reason for Dr Edwards to begin administering potent end-of-life drugs.
But Ms Audrey Mills, counsel for Dr Forrester, the couple's GP around the time of their deaths, said Professor Douglas had not seen crucial evidence from a forensic expert that suggested Mr Edwards had died from late-stage cancer.
Professor Douglas said even without the high drug dosage, Mr Edward's trajectory may have been exactly the same. But she said his death likely was hastened by the administration of the drugs.
The sight of Mr Edwards struggling to breathe may also have been distressing for his family members watching on, inducing Dr Edwards to administer the drugs through an emotional rather than objective clinical lens.
She also criticised Dr Forrester's actions as the couple's GP in the final months of their lives.
Dr Forrester had written the prescriptions for the morphine, midazolam and clonazepam drugs used by Dr Edwards.
"They are handed over, and we have no idea how those drugs are going to be used in the house where there was intense emotional distress," Professor Douglas said.
"To give drugs carte blanche with no documentation mechanisms, that was the lynchpin."
She said Dr Forrester should have made further efforts to advise the family and even made a house call after Mr Edwards had refused to travel to the clinic after significant blood test results in late February.
"It wouldn't have taken an enormous amount of effort to have a conversation with Stephen Edwards," she said.
She said in ordinary palliative care cases, a significant decision such as administering terminal sedation would only have been taken as a group decision, often involving the hospital's ethics committee.
Ms Mills said Mr Edwards had refused to travel to the medical centre to see Dr Forrester and that he had been assured of Dr Edward's competence when he called for prescriptions for the drugs.
