Tasmania should be doing a lot better than it is

NO ONE likes to listen to people who complain about issues that they perceive to be important. Ironically in recent years there have been identified some serious shortcomings raised about the standard of student outcomes from our schools and the general health of our population.
Close observation of our political and bureaucratic systems identifies these shortcomings and developing a strategy to remedy these deficiencies is not something that they have great aptitude for. Change management - coming up with solutions that illicit change and an improved outcome for our whole population.
The post covid world gives us all the chance to contribute to the possibilities that our current predicament presents - identify the problem, make a plan for a suitable solution, bring people together rather than a polarised position, don't continue to revisit solutions that are ineffective and support improvements in what we do for the future of our children.
Tasmania is at the tipping point and could manage to be at the forefront of some very exciting changes for the benefit of our people. Proposals for developments in industry at Bell Bay, standards of Vocational Training and Secondary Education, educational and employment opportunities, and recognising that we have an elderly population that has specific needs and unmet services.
I can't say that I can offer all the right solutions to these deficiencies, but would like to think that we should be doing a lot better than we currently are for the future of this State. Happy Australia Day.
Carl Cooper, Rowella
I AM not opposed to a Tasmanian team in the AFL. Whether we can afford it is another matter. We could if we were sponsored by the AFL like the Gold Coast.
But I read lately that a $70 million dollar training centre is being built in Hobart. The government and the AFL want a new stadium built at a cost of $750 million so can someone tell why we need a specialist training centre?
Will the grass on the new stadium be so precious that it can only be touched once a fortnight for football. Why can't the team train there?
But then why not build the training centre and not the stadium. That would make more sense.
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
JUDY Kingston is right in encouraging everyone to enjoy The Gorge and especially the annual Soggy Bottom Boat Race which takes place in its new location next month (The Examiner, January 9). But, she misses out when she says there is no fee.
It's debatable as our City Council has installed parking metres so that visitors now have to pay for parking - a free day on an outing with kids is no more.
This is due to our Council's greed and lack of compassion for Launceston ratepayers and residents. I expect they can justify that decision somehow.
However, that does not mean it's right and no doubt it had no social licence at the time, or even nowadays.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IT WAS the abundance of fossil fuels, coal, natural gas and oil, that fuelled the start of the industrial revolution a few hundred years ago. The industrial revolution was led by an enormous leap in innovation that quickly caused a huge array of new industrial methods to take place leading humans to a completely new way of living. This resulted in an ever increasing need for more and more energy to fuel the new way of living.
The fact that using fossil fuels to create energy could someday lead to human induced climate change, I assume, in the early days of the industrial revolution, was given barely a fleeting thought by humans at that time.
It is now unfortunately common knowledge that the gases released when fossil fuels are burned to create energy cause a massive amount of pollution to build up in the atmosphere of the earth that is causing human induced climate change.
Scientists are loudly warning that the practice of burning fossil fuels to create energy must be greatly wound down as a matter of urgency to avoid further climate changes that have the capacity to cause terrible problems for humans across the world.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
