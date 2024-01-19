The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

How Avenue Records' new owners are putting a new spin on the beloved music shop

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth 'Wizz' Halley and Sam Stoffelen have given Avenue Records a fresh coat of paint, and are moving forward with big plans for the record shop. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Elizabeth 'Wizz' Halley and Sam Stoffelen have given Avenue Records a fresh coat of paint, and are moving forward with big plans for the record shop. Picture by Joe Colbrook

With a fresh coat of paint and some new hands on the tiller, Avenue Records is gearing up for a new chapter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.