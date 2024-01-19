How Avenue Records' new owners are putting a new spin on the beloved music shop

With a fresh coat of paint and some new hands on the tiller, Avenue Records is gearing up for a new chapter.
Elizabeth 'Wizz' Halley and Sam Stoffelen - both familiar faces for regular customers - now hold the reins after former owner Callum Nobes departed the business in late December.
Wizz was introduced to the business while working at the cafe next door to the shop, spending several lunch breaks browsing the racks.
"I bought my first album - Dope Lemon's Smooth Big Cat - I didn't have a turntable yet," she said.
"I got that, bought a turntable and just started coming in during my breaks, and eventually Callum offered me a job."
It was a similar story for Sam, who dropped a hefty sum on some albums back when the store went by the moniker 'Mojo Music'.
"I bought a record player many many years ago, and with my $300 tax return, I just came in knowing nothing about the shop across the road and just blew all my tax money on about 10 records," he said.
"Cal was just like, 'wow, okay. I've never seen you before and you've just dropped 300 bucks'. He looked at the stuff and saw we had pretty similar taste.
"I came back and we struck up conversations. Soon he was like, 'do you want a job?'."
Fast-forwarding several years the pair are putting their plans for the business in action.
Their focus, as Wizz put it, is to build a thriving music community around the shop while keeping some continuity.
"We've got a customer base that we really love," she said.
"We're trying to take things a little more local, which we definitely were doing before, but we're just going to put a bigger focus on it.
"We'd love to try to get a few little gigs happening in here. It's only a tiny space, but we're trying to create a music community and involve people in music, who might not be able to afford records."
There was also some talk of the store hosting album launches.
Sam said stocking the store was something of a balancing act, as he wanted it to continue being a place that welcomed people of all stripes.
"You have 16-year-olds coming in and they want Taylor Swift, but the crazy thing is they want Jeff Buckley's Grace. They audibly still scream when they see it on vinyl," he said.
"A music shop is such a cool part of the community, a huge, broad cross-section of society comes here. It's about creating space for people from all walks of life, a lot of shops these days aren't that inviting.
"We get goths, we get kids coming here after school to hang out. Or when they're wagging school - not that we encourage them to stay too long."
With the music industry again shifting away from traditional forms of ownership - this time from digital files to streaming - doubling down on physical media seems counter-intuitive.
However, Wizz said there was still something about physical media, and particularly vinyl, that gave it staying power.
"It's the event of putting a vinyl on, whether it's at a dinner party or with friends around, you tend to listen to it more," she said.
"You're listening to a whole album, as the artist intended you to listen to it. You've got the cover art. That's so fun.
"You pay more attention to it when you physically put it down, when you're forced to flip it halfway through. It's the theatre of it."
Her business partner agreed - the tactility of vinyl remained a big drawcard - but there was also a sense of shared connection that could only be found with physical media.
"It's definitely less about like the high definition, it used to be once upon a time audiophiles loved records because of the quality," Sam said.
"Young people are trying to cultivate an image - they can put a vinyl on the wall that represents who they are.
"For me as well, the moment someone brings up an album I love there's a connection with that person."
Wizz said since starting at Avenue Records her music tastes had broadened to encompass psych-rock, blues and Americana, however at her core she remained an indie folk fan.
Sam said his taste in music didn't "break any records for uniqueness", but for him music was something to be shared rather than something to be pretentious about.
