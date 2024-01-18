Westbury talent hopeful for Bliss at maiden Oceania championships

After years of sacrifice and commitment beyond state borders, Bethany Hirst will compete for Australia for the first time with her 10-year-old chestnut mare, Bliss.
Now based in NSW, the Westbury 20-year-old has been selected for her country in the Oceania eventing championships in Hastings, New Zealand, which is held on the March long weekend.
"I honestly pinch myself every day, it's so cool," she said.
"I knew realistically moving to New South Wales was my only way to pursue my career, but Oceania has been on my vision board since I was about 12 years old.
"It's every young rider's dream to be on the Australian team and it was always such a long shot to make it into something like this and so actually being here, it's amazing."
Moving from Tasmania as soon as she finished school, the 2018 The Examiner Junior Sports Awards rising star winner has been working with coaches and riders all of whom have previous experience in the national set-up, a factor Hirst believed had been critical to her development.
Moving away from family and friends has been far from the only sacrifice made by Hirst, with her acquisition of Bliss requiring the sale of one of her most beloved ponies, while the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 threatened to derail all her hard work.
"I thought my world was ending. I thought that was the end of it. I was like, 'I'm never going to be able to achieve what I planned on achieving', I was honestly a mess afterwards," she said.
"But I just kept on chipping away and kept on trying to achieve my goals and now I've made this team and it all feels like it's a bit more worth it again."
However, it has been the hardships which has made her selection with Bliss, a horse which she bought with her own money five years ago, even sweeter.
"It makes me so proud when she really tries for me out on that cross-country course, because it can be pretty tough out there," she said.
"When she really trusts me, it's such a huge sense of pride coming through the finish line, knowing that you were just a vital part of her journey and everything she's achieving, we're doing it as a team and we've been doing it as a team since I was 16 and she was five."
A typical chestnut mare in that she "has a bit of attitude and sass and a really big heart", Bliss has formed an unbreakable bond with Hirst ahead of what will be their biggest event to date.
"She's going so well and she's been so reliable. Her best aspect is definitely the showjumping, because she's got the quickest little knees in the planet.
As part of the unpredictability involved with eventing, Hirst said she will enter the championships with a positive mindset and without expectation as she gears up to compete against and alongside Olympians during a year more important than most.
However, there is one last hurdle for Hirst to overcome before she takes her talents to the international stage, with the financial cost of competing in New Zealand not small.
To help her efforts, Hirst has set up a fundraising page with the Australian Sports Foundation and donations can be made through this link:
"I just want as many people to come along with the journey as possible and I feel like it's going to be really exciting," she said.
