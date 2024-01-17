House of the Week | Delightful country lifestyle set on acres

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Embrace the lifestyle you've always dreamed of in this colonial-style family home. Nestled in picturesque Hillwood with its spacious interiors, charming features and outdoor possibilities spread across 8.33 acres of pasture, this property offers a serene escape while being conveniently located to nearby amenities.
"Enjoy the tranquillity of rural living without sacrificing accessibility, a rare find in today's market," Michael Walsh of Roberts Real Estate said.
Built in 2009, this timeless residence offers a perfect blend of modern convenience and classic charm. The floorplan has been designed with the focus on comfortable family living, with four-double bedrooms all with robes and the master with ensuite.
At the heart of the home is the central kitchen, fitted with top-of-the-line appliances including the Falcon double electric stove plus ample counter space and a layout that encourages socialising.
The kitchen flows into the dining and sitting and lounge areas, with a stunning cast iron Cheminee Philippe double-sided wood fireplace - a feature in both the lounge and sitting rooms. It's perfect for both everyday living and entertaining guests.
"The large windows invite natural light, offering lovely views of the surrounding landscape," Michael said.
The property spans 8.33 acres, providing plenty of space for outdoor activities and exploration. Currently divided into two paddocks, it's ideal for those with equestrian interests or anyone desiring a rural lifestyle. Unlock the potential of this property by considering the option to subdivide off a large block (STCA).
Nestled amidst rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, the idyllic hamlet of Hillwood offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends tranquillity with convenience. Here, residents enjoy a close-knit community that celebrates the beauty of the outdoors, with lush parks, hiking trails, and exceptional fishing with the Tamar River at your doorstep. The vibrant local markets showcase the region's bountiful harvest, providing residents with fresh, farm-to-table delights. Hillwood's charm lies in its perfect balance - it's a place where time slows down, yet the offerings of nearby Launceston is just a short drive away.
This property is a true haven for those seeking a tranquil and spacious lifestyle. Don't miss the chance to make it yours and create lasting memories in this idyllic setting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.