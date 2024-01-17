House of the Week | Delightful country lifestyle set on acres

Nestled amidst rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, the idyllic hamlet of Hillwood offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends tranquillity with convenience. Here, residents enjoy a close-knit community that celebrates the beauty of the outdoors, with lush parks, hiking trails, and exceptional fishing with the Tamar River at your doorstep. The vibrant local markets showcase the region's bountiful harvest, providing residents with fresh, farm-to-table delights. Hillwood's charm lies in its perfect balance - it's a place where time slows down, yet the offerings of nearby Launceston is just a short drive away.

