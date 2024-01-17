Feature Property | Hamptons inspired home

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Set on a quarter acre block is this wonderful Hamptons inspired home. Built in 2000, the home is complete with a wide verandah, calming interior with soft eggshell painted walls, light Oak coloured kitchen, and timber staircase, you'll think you just stepped into a beautiful seaside vacation spot.
The home has an abundance of living spaces with a formal lounge plus a big family room and a quiet sitting room. It truly is the perfect home to suit everyone's needs.
The kitchen is the hub of the home with plenty of bench space and cupboards. The warm tones are very inviting, and the space encourages entertaining. On the ground level of the home, you also have a bathroom for convenient use.
Upstairs you have four-bedrooms, the main with a walk-in robe and ensuite - there is also a central bathroom on this level.
With direct access from the garage into your home, life is a breeze. The property is fully fenced and private, with a veggie patch and oodles of room for the children and pets to play. Wandering through the grounds, you can easily imagine yourself in any part of the world - but why would you want to be anywhere else?
We look forward to showing you this lovely big family home soon. Call today to book and appointment with the team at Jenkins & Co.
