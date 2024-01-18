ASIC data reveals jump in insolvent Tasmanian businesses

More Tasmanian companies went bust in the first six months of 2023-24 than the entirety of the previous financial year, data from the Australia Securities and Investment Commission shows.
The information has prompted Labor to call on the government to do more to stop the state's shrinking economy, while the government has blamed the triple threat of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowdown in the national economy.
Fifty-seven Tasmanian companies have either entered administration or had a financial controller appointed so far this financial year, compared to 51 companies in 2022-23 and 49 companies in 2021-22.
Labor's treasury spokesman Shane Broad said the data shows insolvencies in Tasmania were running at more than three times the rate of the first six months of last financial year.
"The next worst jurisdiction in this regard is the ACT at 1.5 times the rate it experiencing for the corresponding period the year before," he said.
"The Liberal government will predictably try and blame this shocking rise in insolvencies on the national economy and interest rate hikes.
"The problem with this argument is that no other state or territory has experienced the issues to the same extent."
A state government spokesperson said each state had seen an increase in insolvencies since the federal government unwound the COVID-19 insolvency moratorium.
"Tasmania, as a small state, experiences more volatility on a per-cent basis due to the small number of insolvencies each year," they said.
The triple threat of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowdown in the national economy is constraining Tasmanian businesses.
