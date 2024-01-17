Reckless driver caught and charged after evading police in state's North

Police have charged two people following an alleged dangerous driving and police evade incident near Avoca on Tuesday, January 16.
A 32-year-old Northern Tasmanian man and a 24-year-old woman were charged with multiple offences.
The man was charged with two counts of evading police under aggravated circumstances, 12 counts of stealing, eight counts of driving without a licence, drunk driving, resisting a police officer, unlawful possession of property, stealing a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
The man remained in custody before appearing in an out of hours sitting of the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday evening.
The woman was charged with two counts of stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, and making off without payment.
She is set to appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 27, at 9.30am.
Tasmania Police said the remaining two people taken into custody at the scene - a 23-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man - were unconditionally released.
