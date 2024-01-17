The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stolen rifle possession keeps House in the jailhouse

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 18 2024 - 9:16am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aydain House Picture Facebook
Aydain House Picture Facebook

A Newnham man pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.