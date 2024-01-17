Stolen rifle possession keeps House in the jailhouse

A Newnham man pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on Tuesday.
Aydain Kane House, 32, possessed the stolen firearm, a Browning bolt action repeater rifle, in Newnham on January 9, 2024.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition when not the holder of a firearms licence.
He was also also appeared on an allegation of being prepared for the commission of a crime and for contravening the conditions of a notice that he not be absent from his address between 9pm and 7am.
House pleaded not guilty to burglary but guilty of stealing garden tools from a house in Vermont Road on November 11, 2023.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Mr House disputed some of the alleged facts about the theft.
He pleaded not guilty to a separate complaint of burglary and stealing on December 10, 2023 for allegedly stealing a cash box, a tablet and a tool kit worth a total of $3783 from Launceston Mitsubishi.
The matter will be heard on February 21.
Mr House appeared in court on November 27, 2023 on two counts of driving while disqualified and a count of stealing.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Mr House in custody to reappear for hearing facts and sentence.
