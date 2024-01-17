The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Albanese assures over West Coast salmon jobs, no pledge to meet workers

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 17 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Tasmania on short notice to visit a salmon processing plant south of Hobart, alongside Franklin MP Julie Collins. Picture by Ben Seeder
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Tasmania on short notice to visit a salmon processing plant south of Hobart, alongside Franklin MP Julie Collins. Picture by Ben Seeder

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he supports West Coast salmon industry jobs. Still, when asked on Wednesday, he failed to commit to taking up Premier Jeremy Rockliff's invitation to visit aquaculture workers there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.