Tigers all over trophy after winning eighth TCL Twenty20 premiership

If you're a fan of down-the-ground sixes, you would have loved Jackson Blair's matching-winning 94 runs from 50 balls on Thursday night.
The opener was awarded player of the match in Longford's resounding TCL Twenty20 grand final triumph against Launceston Nepali at Perth.
The Tigers, who won back-to-back premierships, made 5-188 before keeping Nepali to 50 from 12.1 overs.
No car on the fence was safe as Blair smacked eight sixes with most of them straight drives.
He really got going after he reached 50 from 35 balls with six-after-six through overs 14-16.
A century looked certain before he was caught at point playing a reverse sweep to Nepali skipper and spinner MD Tausif Raja Khan.
Coach Richard Howe, who made 26 runs and claimed 3-10, was impressed with the way Blair accelerated through his innings.
"It took him a while to get going, he was about 20 off 20 (balls)," he said.
"He struggled a bit and then we took the power play around the 10th over and he really flicked the switch.
"He got a couple out of the middle."
Dan Forster (25 from 25) and Hamish Sytsma (19 from 16) were also handy contributors to the mammoth total.
While Nepali were knocked around, they went into the break with a spring in their step after Sandip Adhikari ran out Sytsma on the final ball of the innings.
His direct hit from the boundary was met with a cheer from the Nepali supporters lining the fence.
They were among a 250-strong crowd who had to find their puffer jackets for the windy and cool summer night.
Nepali's hope then lay with opener Ramesh 'Maxi' Chhetri who had been in hot form in the lead up.
Longford could have had him caught on his first ball faced as he lofted one to space not far over bowler Jessie Arnol's head.
Chhetri then whacked a six on his second ball, dodging a fielder lining the on-side rope.
But he was losing partners fast as Longford pouched catches to have Nepali 3-24.
Following a day of inclement weather that threatened to see the match called-off, the sun shone over the ground for the first time.
And within seconds Longford players ran from everywhere to celebrate the key wicket.
A miscued Chhetri shot went high behind the keeper and was caught one-handed by Patrick Morehouse running with his back to it.
He was out for 13 from 11 balls and Nepali were 4-33.
Sytsma later took a ripper catch running at speed to meet a high Sudip Giri ball.
Howe said it was probably the best the Tigers had fielded all season.
"The intensity we showed around the ground was really good and with two or three one or two-handed diving catches we took - you don't see that (often)," Howe said.
"That's what happens in finals, it brings the best out in players."
MD Tausif Raja Khan said Nepali faced a more imposing total than anticipated after some costly overs and a dropped catch during Blair's innings while he was in the 50s.
"We were preparing for 150-160 to chase down," he said.
Scoreboard pressure and early wickets put his batting group under pressure.
They lost 6-15 in the backend with Arnol (2-16) and Kieran Davey (4-6) causing havoc with the ball.
MD Tausif Raja Khan thanked the Nepalese community for answering the call to come and support the team in their maiden T20 grand final.
