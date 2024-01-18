'Jack is a legend of a person': Green reflects on Tassie AFL team tour

"From the six sessions the main response has been when can I become a member."
Tasmania Football Club ambassador and Old Launcestonians NTFAW premiership coach Abbey Green says support for the AFL team has been overwhelming at community events held across the state.
"From all six sessions we have received great support in terms of the AFL licence going ahead and the community is eager to support their own Tasmanian football club playing at the highest level possible," she said.
Launceston will host the final community event on Sunday from 1pm at UTAS Stadium.
There's also an event at Oatlands on Friday night and Scottsdale Football Club on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Sunday's two-hour session will be led by club ambassador Jack Riewoldt with support from Tasmania Devils girls' coach Jodie Clifford.
Green is away this weekend but reflected on the sessions so far.
"Myself, Jack and an emcee attend the community events sharing our past football experiences and what playing football means to us," she said.
"We reflect on our playing history and how proud we are to be Tasmanian.
"After our stories are shared, we connect with the community encouraging them to share their football stories and answer any questions about the club as the board members attend the sessions too."
Green, who played AFLW with North Melbourne and Collingwood, said working alongside Riewoldt had been a thrill.
The recently-retired Richmond triple-premiership hero, who hails from Hobart, was the first employee of the Tassie club.
"Jack is a legend of a person," she said.
"He is so passionate about his home state and where he came from. He wants all of Tasmania to come together and support this great opportunity we have in front of us.
"Seeing him interact with the community has been admirable to watch as he speaks to everyone as if he's a normal person and we are all equal.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time working with Jack and the board members."
Green said her aim was to be involved with the AFL club as much as possible as an ambassador.
"I've got a few things lined up that I have to keep under wraps until it's all finalised," she said.
As for her own footy, Green has stepped down as coach after famously leading OLs to an upset grand final win against Bridgenorth.
She still plans to play for the Blues this season.
"They're my home and I will contribute to the club as much as possible whether it be playing games, assisting with sessions or helping the club," she said.
"I've been busy during the off-season, however once things die down I will get myself more involved with the club again."
Those interested in the events can register by following this link.
Tickets are limited and spots are filling fast.
