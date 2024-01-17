Man found not guilty over allegation of indecent touching during massage

A 41-year-old man was found not guilty of indecently assaulting a client of a Launceston massage business after a magistrate was unable to reconcile evidence from the complainant and the defendant.
In a hearing in November the complainant said the masseur had touched her three times in the pelvic area while massaging her on August 24, 2022.
The male employee, who was defended by barrister Patrick O' Halloran, pleaded not guilty and denied that the incident occurred.
He said that accidental touching could have occurred.
In his decision magistrate Ken Stanton said that the two accounts were irreconcilable.
"I was not able to choose," he said.
He said that it was not a question of whose account he preferred but whether he could find beyond reasonable doubts that an assault did occur.
He said he was unable to reject that the man's denial may be true and dismissed the complaint.
The court heard that the incident had been reported to the owner of the business who sacked the man.
Mr Stanton described as "surprising" evidence given by the man in the case that there were sexual approaches to masseurs by clients.
Under cross examination by crown prosecutor David Laws the man gave evidence about a text exchange with the owner of the business after the complaint.
"You remember saying that customers implied that they wished you to touch them intimately?," Mr Laws asked.
"Yes," the man said.
"Is that true?," Mr Laws asked.
"Yes," the man said.
"They implied, not asked directly," Mr Laws asked.
The man said they clearly indicated the wish by body language.
"I remember on one occasion a female client put her leg outside the massage bed and she rubbed her leg against my leg, her thigh against my thigh," he said.
"Another woman lifted her entire pelvic region so I couldn't massage her and I waited for her to reposition herself," he said.
Asked how that conveyed a desire that he touch her intimately he said she had lifted her bottom up and became more and more close to him.
He said her private parts had approached his hand and then touched his hand.
The man said he could not remember when the actions happened and had not reported them to the owner at the time.
The man said that all his colleagues at the business [9 employees including the owner] had encountered this behaviour.
"It was male and female clients and includes male and female colleagues," he said.
"We all did nothing and let it pass," he said.
Mr Stanton said that there was not doubt that the events described comprised sexual advances by clients.
He said that he did not think the failure of the defendant to report the behaviour to the business owner undermined the defendant's credibility.
Mr Stanton said that the defendant's response when told of the allegations appeared feigned or an affectation.
