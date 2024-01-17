The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man found not guilty over allegation of indecent touching during massage

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
January 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found not guilty over allegation of indecent touching during massage
Man found not guilty over allegation of indecent touching during massage

A 41-year-old man was found not guilty of indecently assaulting a client of a Launceston massage business after a magistrate was unable to reconcile evidence from the complainant and the defendant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.