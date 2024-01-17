Is it cheaper to educate your child in Tasmania? New research has the answer

New research has crunched the numbers on what it costs to educate a child in Australia, revealing Tasmania as the country's most affordable region for a non-metro Government and Catholic education.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The research comes from the Futurity Investment Group, a financial institution offering educational goals bonds.
The index estimates the total cost of public education in regional and remote Tasmania will be $72,083 over 13 years for a child starting school in 2024, an increase of $4,037 compared to last year.
A Catholic school education is estimated to cost $161,042 over 13-years for a child starting school in 2024, an increase of $9,001 compared to last year.
While an independent education is estimated to cost $223,415 over 13-years for a child starting school in 2024, a jump of $12,487 compared to last year.
While education costs are lower in Tasmania, charities are expecting families to feel the pinch as back to school costs rack up.
Futurity Investment Group CEO, Sam Sondhi said the costs associated with education are placing a substantial burden on many Australian families.
"Households are already stretched by spiralling cost of living and interest rate pressures," Mr Sondhi said.
"With less discretionary money to spend, it's going to be a challenge for many families to pay for the total cost of education, which has jumped 6 per cent in the past year.
"It's forecast school fees and a host of major school expenses including outside tuition, school camps, transport, uniforms, electronic devices and sports equipment will increase upwards of 14 per cent in the next five years, and by almost 30 per cent in the next decade."
Here's what Futurity Investment Group's research says about education costs in Tasmania:
The total cost of a Government education in non-metro Tasmania is 10 per cent below the national average ($80,303).
Tasmania parents are forecast to spend 24 times more on outside tuition ($1,199) than school fees ($48) this year.
The Index revealed school fees will make up just 1 per cent of the total cost of a Government education for a child starting school in regional and remote Tasmania in 2024, with the remainder spent on additional costs.
The report estimates the following additional costs for a government education in non-metro Tasmania:
The Investment in Education Index found Catholic schools located in non-metro Tasmania are Australia's most affordable.
The total cost of a Catholic education in non-metro Tasmania is 7 per cent below the national average ($172,981).
The research found school fees will make up 19 per cent of the total cost of a Catholic education for a child starting school in non-metro Tasmania in 2024, with 81 per cent spent on ancillary costs.
The report estimates the following costs for Catholic school students in remote and regional Tasmania:
The total cost of an Independent education in non-metro Tasmania is 1 per cent above the national average ($221,501).
The report estimates the following costs for independent education in Tasmania:
The research found school fees will make up 31 per cent of the total cost of an Independent education for a child starting school in non-metro Tasmania in 2024, with the remainder spent on additional costs.
Mr Sondhi said "Parents who have planned and saved for education will be in a better position in the long run and will be able to explore and afford choice when it comes to their children's education."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.