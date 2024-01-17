Magistrate says drug treatment order is 'all or nothing' for man

A former Ravenswood man who went on a crime spree in Hobart's northern suburbs has heard he has an "all-or-nothing" chance to reform via a drug treatment order.
Zachary Michael Carr, 28, pleaded guilty to more than twenty counts of computer-related fraud, five counts of burglary, four counts of stealing, a count of motor vehicle stealing, possession and use of a controlled drug.
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard that Carr broke into numerous vehicles in the Goodwood area and stole bank cards, which he had used to buy goods at local stores, between August 7 and August 12, 2023.
Carr was arrested and kept in custody until January 16, 2024.
He told police that he was addicted to gambling and that his crimes were related to methylamphetamine use.
His lawyer, Grant Tucker, asked that Carr be placed on a drug treatment order, which would enable him to stay out of jail as long as he complied with the conditions of the order.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown told the court people had reservations about Carr's likely compliance with the order.
"Our concern is that he received parole in January 2023 on the condition he wear an electronic bracelet [so that authorities could track his movements]," Ms Brown said.
"The day after release, he removed the electronic bracelet."
The court heard that Carr was sentenced to five years in jail in 2015 for an aggravated armed robbery and a separate three-year jail term for assault.
The court heard that Carr had been on the suboxone program while in prison.
Magistrate Sharon Cure granted the drug treatment order with a strict condition that he report to a rehabilitation facility, Serenity House, by 4pm on Tuesday.
Carr's mother was instructed to take him to the Department of Community Corrections and then to Serenity House.
"I've got to give you a chance to prove you are motivated," Ms Cure told him.
"If you walk out of Serenity House, you are just going to go back to jail.
"I hope you realise it is not going to be easy."
A Department of Corrections officer said a call would be made to Serenity House on Tuesday afternoon, and if he was not there, police would be called.
Ms Brown said a cancellation application would be lodged if he did not stay at the facility.
Ms Cure, the magistrate in charge of the drug court, said she was an eternal optimist regarding drug treatment orders.
"We have had some great successes and some spectacular failures," she said.
She applied a seven-month custodial component to the drug treatment order, given that he had been in custody since August.
Ms Cure said that under the order terms, she would be interested to hear who Carr identified as people he would not associate with.
She said he must not associate with people who were drug users.
"This is all or nothing for you," she said.
