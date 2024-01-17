More than $16 million to be spent to improve social housing

The state and federal governments will spend $16.6 million to improve energy efficiency standards in 1600 Tasmanian social housing properties.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Since much of the state's public housing was built more than 20 years ago before minimum building standards, they are recognised as being some of the least energy efficient properties in Tasmania.
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen will visit Northern Tasmania today to announce details of the Homes Tasmania Energy Efficiency Program.
The program is set to enable energy upgrades to heat pump hot water systems, insulation, draught proofing, LED lights, and window glazing.
Around 11 per cent of the state's social housing properties are anticipated to receive some kind of upgrade under the program.
Mr Bowen said the government wanted to help households make cost-of-living savings through their energy bills.
"Today's announcement comes on top of our Energy Bill Relief Fund, which is supporting around 143,000 Tasmanian residents with average savings of $500 off their bills," he said.
Housing Minister Nic Street said the initiative would extend the life of public housing assets and enhance living conditions.
"I welcome the Australian government's $8.3 million partnership, matching the Rockliff Liberal government's investment of $8.3 million which will provide better outcomes for Tasmanians," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.