OLs pivot after prized coach signing backflips before leading a match

Old Launcestonians have had to pivot this off-season with new coach Jay Schulz stepping down ahead of their NTFA division one 2024 campaign.
The former Richmond and Port Adelaide AFL player was announced as Mark Edwards' successor in October but his circumstances have changed.
President Tom Harrison said Schulz stepped down due to work commitments as he will be doing fly-in, fly-out mining work in South Australia.
He said Schulz would be available for about half of OLs' matches this season.
While acknowledging it was a difficult situation, Harrison was thrilled to reveal the Blues had found an experienced replacement at short notice.
Laine Cleaver, who coached OLs to their 2021 grand final appearance against premiers Lilydale, has again taken the reins.
He stepped down due to family commitments at the end of that season but said he was ready to return given his three daughters, all aged under 10, were now a bit older.
Cleaver, who coached the side from 2020-21, said he had kept an eye on the Blues' progress during his time away.
He said he decided to take on the top job again after discussions with the leadership group.
"I love the footy club and it's a difficult time for them to lose a coach," he said.
"Through all the things they did for me over the few years I was there previously, I was more than happy to come back and support and lead the footy club from a coaching point of view."
The 39-year-old said he planned to coach from the sidelines and was upbeat about their chances.
The Blues, who Cleaver said had retained the majority of their list, lost their elimination final to Perth last year.
"We'll definitely be more than competitive and our aim is to push well into finals with the list we've got," he said.
"There are a few players we're talking to (about recruiting) and we'll wait and see."
Executing basic skills well, fitness and depth are aspects Cleaver feels are key to success.
Bearing in mind the TSL is disbanding and the Northern Premier League is coming in 2025, Cleaver said the club would see what it needed in 2025 and target certain players in due course.
He anticipates some TSL players may filter back to their former clubs which they left to test themselves at a higher level.
OLs have made it clear in the past they are keen to continue strengthening their relationship with Launceston Grammar and the young players coming through the ranks.
Cleaver won premierships with Rocherlea and South Launceston before making the move to OLs as a player in 2019.
He said he has also coached St Patrick's College to seven-straight premierships at SATIS level and is now director of pastoral care in the senior school.
"I'm big on relationships and building community culture," he said.
The Blues returned to pre-season on Tuesday night.
