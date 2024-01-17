Big Northern Tasmanian music events boosted by government money

The federal government will contribute almost $70,000 to a free concert to be held at the Cataract Gorge in March as part of MONA FOMA.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The event is somewhat a revival of the free Basin Concert which was held at the natural amphitheatre over decades and will be headed by anonymous icons TISM along with Mulga Bore Hard Rock, FFLORA x Grace Chia, and Cash Savage and The Last Drinks.
The funding comes from the seventh round of grants from the government's Live Music Australia program.
A Festival Called PANAMA, a three-day event to be held at Lone Star Valley in the North-East this year, received a $50,000 grant from the program.
The two events were part of 37 live music festivals that received funding recently.
Labor sentator Helen Polley said the funding represented an important investment in the Northern Tasmanian community and the region's economy.
"It will be amazing to see live music back at the iconic Gorge," Senator Polley said.
Tasmanian recipients from the Live Music Australia program in 2023 included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.