A mystery maze for tourists to find our glorious Cataract Gorge

TOURISTS attempting to get to the Cataract Gorge via West Launceston have to navigate a detour due to roadworks on Hillside Crescent. If you are a tourist looking for the Gorge, welcome to our version of a mystery maze.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
When heading along Frederick you are greeted with a large neon sign saying follow the detour to get to the Gorge. However as you proceed through the Margaret street intersection, there are no signs to indicate the detour has begun and you should turn left. Shortly thereafter you arrive at the top of Frederick Street and have to a) attempt to turn around and b) figure out what you missed.
Now if you figure out that you should have proceeded down Margaret Street, well done. But once you hit Frankland Street, you'll need to guess again, do I turn left or do I turn right? No signs here.
When leaving the Gorge and heading down Brougham Street you are advised to follow the detour signs. But, when you reach the bottom of Brougham Street there is nothing to indicate that the detour has begun and you should turn right into Hillside Crescent, so shortly thereafter you are once again met with a closed street and wondering a) how do I turn around and b) what did I miss?
So City of Launceston Council, how about we give tourists a helping hand and supplement the existing signage so our valued visitors have some chance of getting to our most famous landmark?
Paul Thomson, West Launceston
YESTERDAY we had ex-Deputy Health Chief, Nick Coatsworth, claiming to the inquiry into the pandemic response that controlling COViD from 2020-2021 went too far. Because of closing the borders and stamping down the virus that first year and a half, Australia had only 25 per cent of its 'expected' deaths. Over 65,000 deaths were PREVENTED. How is preventing death going too far? And this from a Doctor? I forget sometimes that doctors do sometimes participate in eugenics, just as they did eighty years ago.
James Newton, Newstead
THERE'S a bit of hue and cry from the politicians and media concerning the staff and practices of TasTAFE for the simple reason being that the state government wants to close them down because they don't fit into the new education system. I have been through TAFE many years ago whilst undertaking my apprenticeship and believed it to be a good start for a trade or any other job you were thinking of taking up. While being employed as a tradesman plus owning my own business I found out that if I employed a person with TAFE training, all I had to do was polish him off and put a bit of speed into them. On the mainland when you said that you were from Tassie and a tradie you were the first person they would hire because they knew of the standard we were trained to, in other words don't change for the sake of change. If we listened and did what the politicians wanted every time we'd be up that proverbial creek without a paddle.
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
IN TASMANIA, the island of plenty, it might be time to start teaching courses on parenting in our schools. Many kids have little parenting at home, sometimes due to life circumstances, but sometimes because parents aren't prepared for parenthood.
It has occurred to me that the school curriculum never has offered parenting courses. Sex education, but not parenting. Imagine, every student having to change a "full blowout" mess of a toddler.
At the high school level, parenting education should include the costs of daycare, nappies, food, clothing, doctors, dentist, sports, bills, cars, insurance and the constant stress of wondering if a child is OK. Hopefully, your co-parent partner is on the same page.
Then there is the need for a great-paying job with a caring, understanding boss, willing to accept your early-morning notices of emergency sick days for one of your children, or an excuse because you need a "me-time-moment" after getting no sleep while worrying, waiting on a call or text.
These are only a fraction of the actual life-changing prerequisites of being a parent. In 2024 let's teach the children please!
Bruce Webb, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.