A mystery maze for tourists to find our glorious Cataract Gorge

THERE'S a bit of hue and cry from the politicians and media concerning the staff and practices of TasTAFE for the simple reason being that the state government wants to close them down because they don't fit into the new education system. I have been through TAFE many years ago whilst undertaking my apprenticeship and believed it to be a good start for a trade or any other job you were thinking of taking up. While being employed as a tradesman plus owning my own business I found out that if I employed a person with TAFE training, all I had to do was polish him off and put a bit of speed into them. On the mainland when you said that you were from Tassie and a tradie you were the first person they would hire because they knew of the standard we were trained to, in other words don't change for the sake of change. If we listened and did what the politicians wanted every time we'd be up that proverbial creek without a paddle.