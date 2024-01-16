Severe thunderstorm warning for Launceston and North East

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to hit large parts of the state including the Central North and North East, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours, the bureau said.
Locations which may be affected include Devonport, Burnie, Smithton, Launceston, Strahan and Queenstown.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.