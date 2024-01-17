TFGA transforms 1800s country church into new headquarters

After renovating a 140-year-old church in Longford, Tasmania's peak farming advocacy body has finally escaped to the country.
TasFarmers - known as the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association until recently - relocated its new building on Longford's main street one month ago.
The move brought an end to five years at a rented premises in Charles Street.
Before that, the organisation ran from Cimitiere Street, opposite the CH Smith building, for more than 30 years.
That building is now occupied by the Precision Brain, Spine and Pain Centre.
TasFarmers president Ian Sauer said he was happy to have moved closer to farming areas.
"We're a farming organisation, we should be in a rural area, not tucked away in a back alley of Launceston," he said.
"The board made the decision that it wanted to take its time and not rush it, to get the right place. We think we've got it."
The tabernacle sold out of church hands in 1999 when then-pastor Jeff McKinnon's congregation outgrew the building.
It had most recently been used by Lethborg Funerals, who agreed to sell the property when approached by TasFarmers' Dr Elizabeth Lord.
"We went to Bluestone and we had a couple of bowls of chips and a couple of beers and [Phil Lethborg] said he was happy to sell off market," Mr Sauer said.
"The staff reckon it's great."
The Longford Tabernacle was one of many Baptist churches built by William and Mary-Ann Gibson.
The Gibsons, who lived at Native Point near Perth, built an identical tabernacle at Deloraine.
Mrs Gibson laid the foundation stone of Longford Tabernacle on June 11, 1880, and the congregation's first service was officiated by Thomas Spurgeon, son of legendary English preacher Charles, in December that year.
The Gibsons' great-great-grandson Sandy and his wife Annie - who also live at Native Point - were called on to officially open TasFarmers' new headquarters on December 14.
