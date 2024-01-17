Greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock's lifetime ban overturned

Greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock has his lifetime ban from racing overturned.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Bullock had the ban imposed on him in October after Office of Racing Integrity stewards attended his Exeter property and found a pademelon tail tied to a training lure in an area referred to as "the bullring".
The lure was not noticed by stewards during the on-site visit, but later when body camera footage and photographs were reviewed.
The investigation was prompted after drone footage taken by Animal Liberation Tasmania was released which showed the conditions that dogs were kept in at his property as well as animal remains.
Mr Bullock denied knowing there was an animal part attached to a training apparatus when approached by ORI.
This denial was accepted by the Tasmanian Racing Appeals Board.
In its decision, the board said video footage showed Mr Bullock drew attention to the lure by touching it, shaking it and demonstrating the operation of the arm around the bullring in the presence of stewards.
"The appellant's conduct in drawing attention to the lure arm and demonstrating its use is consistent with his evidence that he did not know it was there," the board stated.
"The board is mindful that an alternative inference also open on the evidence is that the appellant had forgotten the pademelon tail had been placed on the lure arm, but considers this to be an unlikely explanation in the circumstances."
The board said it could rule out that somebody else was responsible for placing the pademelon tail on the lure arm.
"ALT received footage from an unknown person," it said.
"It is not possible to discount the possibility that the unknown person or persons responsible for taking the footage, no doubt motivated by their strongly held animal welfare concerns, might be minded to take steps to ensure that the operator of a large training facility be removed from the industry entirely."
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said the board's decision to quash the lifetime ban was "devastating".
"Innocent dogs continue to suffer and die because the rules of racing and state animal welfare laws are simply not strong enough to ensure those who do the wrong thing can be successfully held to account," she said.
"The videos released last year of appalling conditions in which greyhounds are being kept at several kennels, including those of Tasmania's largest greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock, reinforces the on-going concerns that we and many others have expressed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.